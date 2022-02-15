Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.98.

NET opened at $105.56 on Friday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $109,964,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

