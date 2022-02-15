Critical Review: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A Twitter -3.77% -3.21% -1.68%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alfi and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A Twitter 2 16 13 0 2.35

Twitter has a consensus target price of $56.46, indicating a potential upside of 58.21%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than Alfi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alfi and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twitter $3.72 billion 7.68 -$1.14 billion ($0.24) -148.70

Alfi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter.

Summary

Twitter beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

