Head to Head Survey: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natus Medical and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and Tivic Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $415.68 million 1.87 -$16.61 million $0.48 47.46 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 14.65 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical 3.59% 9.07% 6.55% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natus Medical beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

