Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €9.00 ($10.23) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.11) to €9.10 ($10.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerzbank during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerzbank by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Commerzbank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.