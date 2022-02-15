Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE PXD opened at $224.05 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.
In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.