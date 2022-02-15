Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PXD opened at $224.05 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

