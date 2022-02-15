Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PXD stock opened at $224.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $131.76 and a one year high of $232.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
