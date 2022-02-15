23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 4.49 on Friday. 23andMe has a one year low of 3.96 and a one year high of 14.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.09.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,393,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,087,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,594,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

