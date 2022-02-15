ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.