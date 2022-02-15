Needham & Company LLC Lowers InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $82.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. raised their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

INMD stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InMode by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in InMode by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 485,670 shares during the period.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

