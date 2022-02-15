$3.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to post sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $17.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.