Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

