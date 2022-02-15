Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE GHL opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.