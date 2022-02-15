Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $285.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.83.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $229.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.02. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

