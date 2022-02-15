Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Featured Articles
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.