Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.16 million and a P/E ratio of -49.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.38. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.96.

