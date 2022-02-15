FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Xebec Adsorption Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.32.

Shares of XBC opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.84. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.