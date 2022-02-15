Raymond James Comments on Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.32.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.
Featured Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.