Raymond James Comments on Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.32.

Shares of XBC opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.84.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.