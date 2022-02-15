Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By MKM Partners

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – MKM Partners lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners analyst J. Gerdes now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. MKM Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

