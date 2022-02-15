Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.94.

NYSE:SQ opened at $111.64 on Monday. Square has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

