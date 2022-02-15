LightPath Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.