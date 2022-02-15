Truist Financial Comments on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

HGV opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

