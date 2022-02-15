Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Reduced by Analyst

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:HGV opened at $50.13 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,441,172,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $82,780,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $23,077,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

