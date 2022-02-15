Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.93.

TSE BLX opened at C$32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.14. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$48.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 129.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

