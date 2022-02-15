FY2022 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Lowered by Cormark

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of TU opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.