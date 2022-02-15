DexCom, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

DXCM stock opened at $407.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.24. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 260,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 12,382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $274,312,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $15,771,802. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

