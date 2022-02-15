UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCBJY. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCBJY stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

