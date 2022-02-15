AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTI. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AXT by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AXT by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AXT by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.