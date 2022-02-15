Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78. Coursera has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,357 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Coursera by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

