A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AMRK opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $838.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.47.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $330,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $776,161 over the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

