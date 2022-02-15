Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $550.36

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 550.36 ($7.45) and traded as low as GBX 464.95 ($6.29). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 473.50 ($6.41), with a volume of 8,866 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 513.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The company has a market cap of £194.88 million and a P/E ratio of 41.90.

Get Cohort alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is 0.98%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 525 ($7.10) per share, with a total value of £2,226 ($3,012.18).

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.