Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Drops By 43.3%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

