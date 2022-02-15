Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Drops By 43.3%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
