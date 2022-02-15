Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.15%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

