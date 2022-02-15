Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE RBA opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.