Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RBA opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

