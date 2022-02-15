AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AN opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48.
AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
See Also
