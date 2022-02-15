AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AN opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

