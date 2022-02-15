Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €57.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BC8. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.50 ($107.39).

ETR:BC8 opened at €47.08 ($53.50) on Friday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €49.15 ($55.85) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($79.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.07.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

