Reviewing Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.27%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.92%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical $7.30 million 25.64 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.48

Treace Medical Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Treace Medical Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

