Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.59) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

