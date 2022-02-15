MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

MGNX opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

