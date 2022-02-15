Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $450.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $485.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.20.

MLM opened at $369.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.89 and a 200-day moving average of $391.97. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

