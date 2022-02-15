Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

ENPH stock opened at $143.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.81.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

