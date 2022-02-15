Adyen to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Adyen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Adyen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,897.73) to €2,270.00 ($2,579.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,893.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Adyen has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.