Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

