Brokers Offer Predictions for GFL Environmental Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.08.

GFL opened at C$38.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$35.50 and a 52-week high of C$54.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.96%.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

