Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $280.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.95.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $224.28 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

