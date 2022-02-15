Comparing AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 58.24% 17.24% 2.12% City Office REIT 31.50% 15.56% 4.57%

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.29 billion 5.60 -$266.00 million $1.19 11.52 City Office REIT $160.84 million 4.77 $4.53 million $1.02 17.28

City Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AGNC Investment and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29 City Office REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 22.96%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.30%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AGNC Investment pays out 121.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

City Office REIT beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

