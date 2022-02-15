RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to C$26.50 by Analysts at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

RIOCF opened at $18.66 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

