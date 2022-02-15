EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM opened at $427.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $338.69 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.41.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,580,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,061 shares of company stock worth $50,150,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

