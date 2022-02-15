360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) vs. FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Head to Head Review

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG New America Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 360 DigiTech and FG New America Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.51 $535.88 million $5.46 3.78 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 360 DigiTech and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus target price of $43.05, indicating a potential upside of 108.58%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 168.24%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

360 DigiTech beats FG New America Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

