National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NSA opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

