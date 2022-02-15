National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NSA opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
