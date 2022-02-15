India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 179,356 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

