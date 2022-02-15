Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.86

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.86 ($36.20) and traded as high as €36.56 ($41.54). Renault shares last traded at €35.94 ($40.84), with a volume of 1,001,335 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.83 ($47.54).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

